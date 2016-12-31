VIDEO: 5k Run For Adoptions

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Nearly 150 people braved the chilly weather in Tupelo for a 5K run all in the name of a good cause.

Veterans Park was the site of this morning’s Genesis 5K run to benefit New Beginnings Adoption in Tupelo.

The sponsor Omoda Sports Management hoped to raise $100,000 to support New Beginnings Maternity home in northeast Mississippi.

The home is a place expectant mothers can stay while awaiting birth.

Organizers says there is a reason why this time of the year was chosen for this fundraiser.

New Beginnings sponsors the adoption of both domestic and foreign children, with China being the country that supplies the most foreign babies.