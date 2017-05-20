VIDEO: Aberdeen Elementary Tests #1 In The State

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the end of the school year and an area School District is celebrating another successful go around.

Aberdeen Elementary School is number 1 in the state for all of its third graders scoring a 100 percent on their reading and literacy test.

“It’s about good instruction, teachers doing their job, each and every day and making sure the students get taught the things they need to know,” says Principal Leigh Todd.

According to Todd, that’s what’s key to students scoring high on standardized testing.

“I worked alongside my faculty, and we did it day by day together, it wasn’t something I removed myself from, but we just wanted to work together for the students,” says Todd.

And the scores reflect that hard work.

“We had 100% pass rate and number one in the state of Mississippi. That means that all of our students that are in the third grade, passed the literacy test to go to fourth grade and that our students are very very successful,” says Todd.

Aberdeen is one of four schools in our area who’s 3rd graders scored 100%.

“When everyone’s looking at that list of the top ten highest performing school district in the state, Aberdeen’s on the top of that list,” says Aberdeen School District Conservator, Mack Curlee

He says the district as a whole is on its way up.

“The trajectory line of student achievements in the Aberdeen School District is going upward,” says Curlee.

“We’re very proud of the work that’s going on in the School District in all grade levels and administrators and it’s just been a collective effort of everyone involved in moving the school district forward and for that I’m very appreciative and very proud,” says Curlee.

He believes his faculty and staff is to thank.

“This is certainly a testament to our faculty and staff and their belief in students in this school and their refusal to accept any kind of excuse as to why students can’t learn or learn at high levels,” says Curlee.

The 3rd Grade standardized test determines the minimum level of competency in reading and is administered each spring.