WATCH: Clinton Arrows superstar Cam Akers has chosen Tallahassee as the destination in which he wants to continue his football career. Akers chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Akers will immediately have a chance at a starting spot on the Seminoles roster with running back Dalvin Cook heading to the NFL Draft.

Hear what Cam had to say about his decision in the video link above.