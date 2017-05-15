Video: Alcohol Talks Continue in Calhoun County

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) -There are new discussions about long-standing alcohol laws in parts of North Mississippi.

People in Calhoun County are making a push to get a question on the ballot this year.

Monday night people gathered in Vardaman to discuss possibly changing the laws in the dry county.

Organizers have a petition to try to bring alcohol sales to a vote.

They’re aiming for more than two-thousand signatures and a spot on the November ballot.

They’re taking donations for advertising for their cause.

Supporters say the legal sales in Pittsboro are hurting businesses in other towns.

“The tax dollar would be good because we are losing it to counties surrounding us and so we are trying…..that would be a nice thing, but that’s not why I started that. I started it because of the restaurant was having trouble competing with the one that can sell alcohol.”

Opponents say the county should stay dry because of problems like drunk driving and alcohol abuse.

Another public meeting is set for Tuesday night in Calhoun City.