Video: ‘Almost New Year’s’ Party To Benefit Regional Rehab Center

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It is not too early to start making plans for New Year’s Eve weekend and one party at an historic Tupelo property will help a great cause.

It’s called the “Almost New Year’s” Party and it is set for Friday, December 30th, at the JJ Rogers Building, also known as the Cotton Mill Building.

Food will be donated by Park Heights and South Restaurants, and the local band, “Two Drink Minimum” is donating their talents as well.

Tickets are 30 dollars each and proceeds will benefit the Regional Rehab Center of Tupelo.

“One reason we chose Regional Rehab Center this year is because they’re rebranding their name and they are kind of starting a new era at Regional Rehab Center. They’re going to launch that that night so people will be able to see for the first time, see the Rebional Rehab Center’s new brand while they’re here,” said Scott Reed, whose band, “Two Drink Minimum” will play.

“In our speech therapy, we have about an 8 to 12 month waiting list right now and we started looking at it , if we were to pay off the debt of the building, we would be able to hire a speech therapist to be able to help more kids and more adults,” said Robby Parman , of the Regional Rehab Center.

Last year, more than 15 hundred people were helped at the Regional Rehab Center. All of their services are free.

Tickets can be purchased at Reed’s, Nolan Brothers, or at Regional Rehab Center. For more information, call 662 871 8995.