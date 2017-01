TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo is rolling out the pink and green carpet for hundreds of members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Chapters based in North Mississippi are celebrating the organization’s Founders Day with two days of events.

It kicked off Friday at the Tupelo Automobile Museum with a reception where the group donated backpacks filled with basic schools supplies to students in Lee County.

The organization’s international president made the trip to Mississippi for the festivities.