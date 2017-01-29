VIDEO: Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Opens New Chapter House

By: David Carroll

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)-The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrates founders day by opening a new chapter house.  This year DST is celebrating 104 years.  The Clay County chapter added to this year’s founder’s day festivities with a ribbon cutting and open house ceremony.  Before their founders day program began, the 44 member chapter cut the ribbon which officially opened their new house.  Members hope it’s a house that will be known throughout the county as a place for community outreach.  The Clay County chapter is the only chapter in North Mississippi with a house.  Delta Sigma Theta is the second oldest historically African-American sorority in the country.  And, with more than 350,000 members world wide it’s the largest African-American sorority.

