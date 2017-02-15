Video: Amory Veteran Gets Home Makeover

AMORY, Miss.(WCBI)—Veterans have put in the hard work to make sure that generations of Americans will have a safe place to lay their heads.

Now, a group of volunteers are making it their mission to return the favor.

Amory Resident Edward Terry has been selected by Tupelo Home Depot to receive renovations to his home.

“Today Home Depot brought me the biggest blessing in the world that any man or women could have,”said Amory Veteran Edward Terry.

Meet Edward Terry. He’s a veteran of the Korean war and he’s been struggling to build his home While he and his Wife live there.

“We still got water our stove microwave our beds. It’s just the last few days I’ve been having my two nephews Kirby and Phillip to come over and help me move things in to my shed,” said Terry.

Terry is a member of the Aberdeen American Legion.

“One day me and the secretary Barbra was sitting there and we were just talking. I was telling her about my home and how I was living and she said well did you hear about Home Depot, and I said what about it, and she says they help ya and I said really,” said Terry.

That’s where The Tupelo Home Depot and Mrs. Latoya Loyd step in.

” Our company believes in giving back to our veterans they served us so we have 80 million dollars per year split among 2,500 stores that we use to help veterans out in any way that we can,”Team Depot Captain Latoya Loyd.

Terry says after mentioning his house issues, Loyd got the process underway. Home Depot was able to approve Terry for a $7,300.00 grant.

“She just asked me what did I need. I said sheet rock, you know different things sheet rock, flooring, a little pail of paint and she said alright and she wrote it down and believe it or not with in three months less then three months I got a call from Ms. Latoya saying you’ve been selected,”said Terry.

Loyd says getting to help others is her main goal.

” I love it. I get a kick out it. I enjoy working for a company that allows us to do this and I get a kick out of giving back to our community in any way that we can and I love to make people’s day when they think it’s something they can’t have and me being in the position where I can make it happen. I love it,” said Loyd.

A soldier’s job is to protect and serve but Terry says there’s something special about it when the your co-workers and friends can do the same thing for veterans.

” I would give my right and left arm for what they are doing I would do a lot for people ,what they are doing, I do a lot for people and I just wan to keep that going and when people do stuff for me it just makes you you know makes you break down almost you know but it’s a miracle,”said Loyd.

Terry Adds that without the support of everyone involved including N.C.J.C. Church this project would not have been possible.