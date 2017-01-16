Video: Annual Celebration Wraps Up Four Day Stretch Of Activities For MLK Day

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI)-For Marlon Sanders and McKenzie Young, the civil rights struggle is not just part of the nation’s history, but a cause to address. The two high school seniors were winners of an annual essay and scholarship contest sponsored by the Mayfield Law Firm. Their topic; how to improve race relations.

“I said we needed to stop the bias thoughts on both sides and we needed to learn to share the love, everyone, instead of judgmental thoughts,” Young said.

“First thing you have to understand is that we all come from different backgrounds, and we all look at life a different way, and you have to accept that and I mean , you can’t go judging people based on what you see, not knowing their background, you have to get to know them a little more,” said Sanders.

This MLK Birthday Celebration is sponsored by the Modern Beautician’s Club. The service at St Paul United Methodist Church wraps up a weekend full of events honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Pastor Charles Kemp was guest speaker for the celebration. He said MLK Day should not just be just another holiday, but a day to remember the struggles, celebrate the progress made and push ahead.

“Our young people must understand they have to get involved , they must get involved but at the same time, we understand, as older men, understanding the struggle, I don’t understand it as much as some of the older people, we must continue to push them and be part of it, again, if they do not take up the mantle, it dies,” Pastor Kemp said.

Pastor Kemp reminded the audience that equality is for everyone, regardless of skin color or background.

The Tupelo celebrations have taken place ever since MLK Day was first observed as a federal holiday in 1986.