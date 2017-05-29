Video: An Area Deputy Remains in the Hospital After a Weekend Wreck

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chad Tedder works part-time as a Webster County Deputy, is a volunteer firefighter, a military veteran, and a nurse.

Now, he’s recovering in the hospital with serious injuries trying to get back on his feet.

Tedder wears many hats in Webster County and is a big volunteer throughout the area.

Now, he’s needing his community to help him in the ways he’s helped it over the years.

Life changed for Chad Tedder at 12:30 Sunday morning, when his truck ran off the road and caught on fire.

“The wreck that I saw, it’s a miracle that he just sustained the injuries that he did,” says Webster County Investigator Landon Griffin.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mantee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

“It did strike a gas line. We had to momentarily shut down the highway for a little while to get the gas under control. It did hit a main high pressure gas line,” says Griffin.

Griffin says they worked the scene for around five hours.

He says when he first got there, he didn’t realize it was a co-worker inside the truck and when he did, it hit home.

“He needs the community together in prayers, thoughts, and whatever for him. He is a member of our little community and he helped our community selflessly.”

Webster County 911 Director Jimmy McLemore is used to talking to Tedder through dispatch and says he has a long road to recovery.

“From what we’re understanding, a lot of broken bones, a lot of scrapes and scratches. He’s got a lot of heeling to do. I understand he’s got a few more surgeries to have to go through too to get some other bones and other areas repaired.”

He says the veteran is active in the Walthall Fire Department and has always been very helpful to everyone in the county.

“We’re all hoping he’s going to be fine. We’re all giving him all the support we can and we’re all here for him.”

It’s not known how long Tedder or the other passenger will be in the hospital.

Investigator Griffin says Tedder has served many tours overseas.