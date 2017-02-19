VIDEO: Area Dogs Celebrate Mardi Gras

By: Chad Groening

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- While Mardis Gras may be synonymous with New Orleans, the Canine version is a tradition in Tupelo.

The Tupelo Bark Park has been open since 2010…and as you tell by the sound of its special guests it is aptly named. This weekend marked the fourth annual Krewe of Barkus, which basically gave the dogs and their owners a chance to celebrate Mardis Gras-Canine style.

Summer Knight is Vice President of the Tupelo Bark Park.

“It’s extremely important for the community because you’ve got to be to socialize our pet so that way, they don’t become aggressive and they’re not just stuck in their fence. And actually a lot of relationships friend wise have happened at the Dog Park. Lots and lots of people have actually met through their animal,” says Knight.

Judy Dunehew and her husband have eight dogs but only brought one of them to today’s celebration. She believes the Dog Park is a great place for both dogs and owners.

“My husband and I can our exercise and walk laps around the park while they’re getting their exercise. And plus it’s given them great social skills. That way no matter where we go or whatever they’re welcoming to other dogs. They’ve been socialized and not just their own pack,” says Dunehew.

Steve Jordahl brings his dog to the Dog Park at least once a week, and wasn’t aware of this weekend’s celebration.

“I came down here to bring Zoey my Golden Retriever down. We bring her down here once a week or more and all of sudden there are balloons everywhere so you know I’m happy to eat the food,” says Jordahl.

Jordahl agrees that this is a great place for his dog to socialize with other members of the Tupelo canine community.

“It’s great. It’s wonderful because this is the only place that she can get out and run and she loves other dogs. It’s a great park we love it. There’s a lot of variety to it. There’s a woods back there and then there’s open ground and the plans they have for this I’ve been hearing it’s going to be fantastic,” says Jordahl.

Dunehew likes the comradery among the dog owners.

“I think it’s like having any thing in common. If you have dogs in common, you’ve got a comradery. You can share ideas and tips and all kinds of things. We’ve learned a lot from being here just with other dog owners,” says Dunehew.

The city does plan to really expand the number of activities available at the dog park, including some apparently involving water.