Video: Area Law Enforcement Reaches Out To Public

MANTEE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Law enforcement members in an area county started a public discussion Wednesday for the first time.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department held a “Coffee with a Deputy” event at Mantee Baptist Church. It’s the first time the department has hosted this type of forum.

They say they want to involve the community in discussions about how to fight crime.

“They know when something’s not right,” investigator Landon Griffen said. “They will tell us when something is not right in their area because they live in it and know the people there.”

There are three more meetings this month.

Feb. 15, 2017 Mantee Baptist Church 994 Mani St Mantee, MS at 9:00 am

Feb. 16, 2017 Walthall Quick Stop corner of Hwy 9 and Hwy 50 in Walthall at 9:00 am

Feb. 20, 2017 Sugarland Donuts 47 Gwenn Ray Dr Eupora, MS next to Piggly Wiggly at 9:00 am