Video: Area Scholarship Workshop Helps Parents And Students

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
afc5030ad79e487684074b0ad16d6028-1

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – January is scholarship awareness month at the Family Life Center in Louisville.

The center held a workshop Thursday to inform parents about the chances out there to get financial help for their children going to college.

More than a dozen parents of students from the three Winston County high schools came out. They heard about financial aid like Pell Grants, work study programs and loans.

“I don’t see the need of paying for a service when the parents can contact the high school counselor,” Louisville High School counselor Tomeka Walker said.

Walker said another helpful resource is GET 2 COLLEGE .ORG.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news graphic - crime 4
32 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tupelo Police Looking for Woman in Connection with Thursday Afternoon Shooting
Read More»
df1c9df40f0e488f91c2c6633e627b1c-1
36 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Attorney General Announces his Agenda for 2017 Session
Read More»
3c7078f1389645c59c7c2a348f06690b-1
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Many Customers Still Finding That Cable Connects Them
Read More»
﻿
More News»