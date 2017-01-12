Video: Area Scholarship Workshop Helps Parents And Students

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – January is scholarship awareness month at the Family Life Center in Louisville.

The center held a workshop Thursday to inform parents about the chances out there to get financial help for their children going to college.

More than a dozen parents of students from the three Winston County high schools came out. They heard about financial aid like Pell Grants, work study programs and loans.

“I don’t see the need of paying for a service when the parents can contact the high school counselor,” Louisville High School counselor Tomeka Walker said.

Walker said another helpful resource is GET 2 COLLEGE .ORG.