VIDEO: Area School District Continues To Look For Its Next Leader

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-.People in Oktibbeha County and in Starkville had the chance to give input on their next superintendent for the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District.

Monday night’s listening session was just one of three listening sessions that will be held this week.

During the session, parents had the chance to weigh in and voice their opinions on exactly what it is they’d like to see in their next superintendent.

Representatives from McPherson and Jacobesen, the search firm hired to find candidates, asked parents a set of questions about the school district and about the current search.

The representatives tell WCBI the input they received during the listening session will be presented to the school board hopefully by the end of the month, and will go towards selecting the district’s next leader.

“The school board, who will hire the superintendent, they want community input, that’s why they’re commissioned to have these meetings they want community input. It’s very important to them to hear what the teachers, administrators and community groups are saying,” said James Hutto, consultant with McPherson and Jacobsen.

“I want to see someone who’s a visionary and a good listener, who welcomes parental involvement because I think that’s one of our strongest assets in our district, and also someone who really believes in our teachers and is willing to fight for them,” said Cassandra Palmer, a parent who has three kids in the SOCSD.

There will be two other listening sessions taking place this week at well.

Tuesday’s listening session will be held at the Greensboro Center beginning at 6:00 P.M. and Wednesday’s listening session will be held at East Elementary School beginning at 5:30 P.M.