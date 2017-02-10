Video: Ashley Named Choctaw County Head Football Coach, Athletic Director

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County approves Ben Ashley to become the school’s new head football coach and athletic director.

Ashley spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Lafayette, helping lead one of the best defenses in Mississippi to the 4A state championship.

The ICC and Mississippi State alum said he is eager to hit the ground running in building a new era at Choctaw County.

“I think it’s a great opportunity…”, Ashley said, “…I think Choctaw County Charger football, the sky’s the limit. I think there’s a ton of potential here and I think we have an opportunity to do really good things here.”

On his time with the Commodores, Ashley said, “[I’m] very thankful for the opportunity that I had over at Lafayette County with Michael Fair and his staff, made us feel like family, but this opportunity is just an amazing one…I’m just really excited about this chance.”