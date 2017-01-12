Video: Attorney General Announces his Agenda for 2017 Session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) -Mississippi’s Attorney General lays out his priorities for this year’s legislative session, and healthcare is topping his wishlist.

Jim Hood is once again calling on lawmakers to increase spending on mental health services in the State. Last year the Department of Mental Health’s budget was cut by 8.3 million dollars, and the State was sued by the Department of Justice for shortcomings in its delivery of mental health services.

Hood is also asking for legislative help to stem opioid abuse.

He is also asking lawmakers to consider an internet sales tax, an early voting period, greater penalties for counterfeiting, more wiretap powers in Human Trafficking cases, and automatic protection orders against anyone convicted of rape or sexual battery..

