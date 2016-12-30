VIDEO: Baby Tax Breaks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Babies are born every day, but when they’re born in December, parents are looking at a big tax break.

Any baby born in December will get the same tax deduction as those born earlier in the year.

However, having the baby after midnight on New Year’s Eve, means waiting another year for the tax deduction.

For babies born in January, they will have to wait to get the break for 2017.

Director of Women’s Services at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital, Susan Spencer, says some parents can choose to be induced in order to catch the tax break for 2016, but only under certain circumstances.

“We don’t do a whole lot of elective inductions anyhow, because most moms want to go into labor on their own; they don’t want to be induced, but there are a few elective inductions that would probably take place this time of the year, just because they want to have the baby before the end of the year, but not that many.”

Spencer says right now, there are no mothers in the hospital inducing labor in order to catch that break.