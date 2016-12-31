VIDEO: Bail Bondsmen Get Busy For The Holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI News)- For this holiday season, business has been booming across the golden triangle, especially for bail bondsmen.

Throughout the year, most of the crimes seen by bail bondsmen involve drugs or cyber stalking, but around this time of year there is a noticeable spike in shoplifting and domestic violence.

Bail bondsmen offer their assistance by paying bail for those arrested taking responsibility for the arrestee until their court date.

“It’s more like a babysitting service. I have to guarantee that you’ll come back to court. If you don’t, I’ve got to fine you or pay the court the face value of that bond. I mean, if it wasn’t for bail bondsmen, you have to have a jail as big as the superdome in every town to hold you until you went to court,” said bail bondsmen Kenneth Montgomery.

Bond prices vary depending on the price and can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.