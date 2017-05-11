VIDEO: Battling Bloodsuckers In Your Yard

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Ticks, ticks, ticks.

The tiny bugs seem to be popping up everywhere.

Experts said they’re seeing an increase because of a mild winter this year.

“This year we are seeing a lot of tick activity and it’s very early,” said Richard Linley, owner of Northeast Exterminating. “It’s generally an issue that comes up later in the year.”

Linley said his crews have been busy this spring spraying pesticides trying to keep yards free from ticks.

“We get probably three or four calls a day,” said Linley.

The tiny insects are usually found in tall grass, bushes or hedges.

“You don’t have to be deep in the woods,” Linley explained. “You don’t have to be out hunting or something like that, just being out in your yard, you’re just as likely to encounter ticks there as well. You don’t necessarily have to have pets.”

Linley said this is a growing concern that many people don’t realize until one latches on to them.

“There are documented cases here in the golden triangle area of people that have contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever this spring,” he said.

With warm weather here, many homeowners are spending more time outside in their yards.

Linley suggests wearing bright colors and long sleeved clothing when working or playing outdoors.

For homeowners looking for ways to make sure the pesky insects stay away from their yard, Linley has this advice.

“Insect repellent is very helpful,” he explained. “Make sure that it’s got a high Deet content. Another thing that is sold over the counter and you can use to treat like your pants if you’re going to be out hiking or in the woods is permethrin, and that’s available in most local stores over the counter.”

If the insect happens to latch on, Linley suggests not trying to remove the tick right away.

“Immediately pulling it off except for if it just got on you, then you’re going to leave to head embedded, and often that causes a sore,” he said. “Things like putting nail polish remover or fingernail polish, generally results in killing the tick, so you’re not really helping yourself there. Putting Vaseline over the tick will generally cut off airflow, and they may try to remove themselves to get to where they can Breathe, but otherwise they’re going to die. There is also tick removal card that you can get at drugstores and other general stores.