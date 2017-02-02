VIDEO: A Benefit Fundraiser For Lieutenant Chad Waltman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A raffle fundraiser is set up to help offset expenses for Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Deputy, Lieutenant Chad Waltman.

The Sheriff’s Department and residents started the effort.

They’re giving away a choice of a Glock Pistol, a Smith and Wesson Shield 9, and a Stihl Chain Saw.

Drawings will take place March 15th, and the first name drawn gets to pick which prize they want.

Money from the tickets will go to Waltman and his family.

“With him being in the hospital, his family has got to have places to stay. They’ve got to have money for food, travel, and gas. Insurance doesn’t cover everything by any means, and this is going to be a very expensive ordeal to have to go through, and it’s going to be a lot of money out of pocket that’s going to have come up with,” says Lowndes County Chief Deputy, Marc Miley.

The $5 dollar tickets are on sale at the sheriff’s department and a few local businesses.

An account is also set up at any Region’s Bank in the Golden Triangle for monetary donations.