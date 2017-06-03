VIDEO: Birds Of Prey Are On Display At Three-Day Camp

OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi master falconer gave young boys a glimpse into the hunting style of falconry.

His presentation is a part of the Webelos Camp this weekend at Camp Seminole in Oktibbeha County.

Several dozen Webelos Scouts from ten surrounding counties are participating in the three-day camp.

The theme of the camp is “Proud To Be An American.”

The falcon is a distant cousin of the bald eagle, and shares many of its hunting practices.

Camp director Doug Stone told WCBI a little bit about the three-day camp’s activities.

“Here today we have the Mississippi Falconers Association…three members…that have brought their falcons…and are teaching the scouts what it is to be a falconer.”

Webelos Scouts are fourth and fifth graders that are preparing to enter the Boy Scout program.