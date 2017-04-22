VIDEO: Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Mississippi Get Ready To Run

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)- If you were on Mississippi State’s campus Saturday, you may have seen hundreds of brightly colored tee shirts.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, hosted more than five hundred kindergarten though fifth grade students from across the Golden Triangle.

The program is called Get Fit To Run. It introduces the students to the benefits of running, physical fitness and healthy lifestyle choices.

The state wide program has more than 1,200 students in 24 Golden Triangle and surrounding county schools.

“We’re building a healthy Mississippi. We want to encourage kids to be physically active. This program supports the Mississippi standards for physical education. It ties in really well with the physical education program. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about running, to share this experience at home with the family. It’s a culture of running and healthy activity,”said Get Ready To Run Event Coordinator Eugina King.

The top three schools with the highest percentage of participation will be awarded up to $2,000 for their physical education program.