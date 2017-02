AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — A special evening welcomed home two of a town’s famous faces.

Bobby and Will Hall were back in Amory Thursday night as they were they keynote speakers for the school’s Panther Gala.

Bobby was head coach at Amory when the school won three State Championships in the mid to late 90’s while Will was the starting quarterback of the 1998 State Title team at Amory.