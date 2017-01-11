Video: Bonds Set For Theron Nichols Park Shooting Suspects

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Seven suspects accused of taking part in a shooting at a Tupelo park, that paralyzed a high school athlete, have their bonds set in Lee County Justice Court.

Notorious Kennedy and Harold Green are both charged with aggravated assault. Darquarrius Pounds, Brice Ford, Jacammeric Smith, Martavius Dillard and Austin Weatherspoon are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Those charges stem from a shooting on December 22nd at Theron Nichols Park, during a basketball game.

Authorities say an argument broke out, and people began firing weapons. Police counted more than 50 shell casings. A high school football player was shot in the back and may not be able to walk again.

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre says the arrests send a strong message.

“I am just appalled at the behavior of these young men, you know, for their actions at Theron Nichols Park. The fact they put lives in danger like that has changed the rules, you might say, of how we have to conduct business on our end,” Chief Aguirre said.

Initially, police say witnesses were reluctant to provide information. However, Chief Aguirre credits diligent work by investigators, and the CRIMESTOPPERS tip line, with helping solve the case. A 16 year old juvenile is also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Bonds for Kennedy and Green were set at $250,000, while the remaining five suspects had their bonds set at $150,000.