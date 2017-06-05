Video: Boomer Expo Gives Newest Seniors a Glimpse of Life After Retirement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –Baby Boomers are one of the largest population groups in the country, and the first wave has passed a couple of key birthdays, and is beginning to move into the next phase of their lives – retirement..

But the group that has set so many trends is looking for something different in their senior years as well.

The Starkville Sportsplex played host to a Boomer Expo. Several agencies were on hand to show off their services, with many geared more towards wellness and activities.

The weather put a little damper on things, but couldn’t play spoiler for the day.

” The rain hurt us this year a little bit. We still have some participation, but the rain hurt us a good bit this year. Last year we had over 400 registered. I do not know the number this year, but it is at least cut in half this year. We are just excited to be out, and have a fun day for the seniors.”>

This is the second year for the Boomer Expo in Starkville..