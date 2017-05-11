Video: Bridges, Tupelo Shut-Out Hernando in Game 1 of 6A North Half Series

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — Another gem on the mound from Tupelo’s ace.

Senior Jackson Bridges was dominant for the Tupelo Golden Wave Thursday evening as he pitched a complete game shut-out in a 7-0 victory for Themblankets over Hernando in Game 1 of their 6A North Half Series.

In the win, Bridges struck out 6 and walked just two batters en-route to the victory.

Tupelo is now one win away from advancing to the 6A State Championship in Pearl. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7:00pm at Hernando High School.