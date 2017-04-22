VIDEO: More Than A Brunch Women’s Leadership Conference

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)- Two Mississippi State students are both working on earning degrees, while also giving back to the women in the community.

Seniors, Aaliyah Gaston and Shwanda Brooks, are a part of the Montgomery Leadership Program.

In order to receive their degree, they must complete a final project in their capstone class. The girls decided to host a women’s leadership conference.

Though the event sprung out of an academic requirement, both Brooks and Gaston hope to continue the conference for years to come.

“We first started out thinking about mentoring girls. Then it came into this idea of a big conference on campus. We don’t have any women’s conferences that happen annually. We did get a lot of funding and we were offered to get a grant for continuing. I think this is something big that we can continue and also take it around different states,”said Gaston.

The conference was open to young high school and college female students.