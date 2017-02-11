Video: Bulldogs Fall Short Against #19 South Carolina

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP / WCBI) – Sindarius Thornwell scored 28 points, Chris Silva added 15 and No. 19 South Carolina made a late surge to beat Mississippi State 77-73 on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 90-86 four-overtime loss to Alabama on Tuesday. This game was close and hard-fought, too: Mississippi State led 64-63 with 5:17 remaining, but the Gamecocks scored the next nine points to pull away for the road win.

Mississippi State (14-10, 5-7) was led by freshman Tyson Carter, who scored a career-high 22 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon – the Bulldogs’ leading scorer who averages more than 17 per game – was held to just five points.

Thornwell was coming off a 44-point, 21-rebound performance in the Alabama loss. He was nearly as dominant during Saturday’s first half, scoring the Gamecocks’ first 10 points on the way to 19 before halftime.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in its last five games, and will look to get back on track against Georgia on February 14th.