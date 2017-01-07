VIDEO: CAFB Host New Year Community Reception

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- The Columbus Air Force Base officially closes the book on 2016 and makes plans for 2017 and beyond. This afternoon base officials held a New Year Community reception and hosted key community leaders from Columbus and Lowdnes County. 14th Flying Training Wing Commander Colonel Doug Gosney announced the bases’ accomplishments in 2016, before thanking the community for their support. Colonel Gosney also used the opportunity to make two big announcements. The first announcement; CAFB is partnering with the Columbus Convention Visitors Bureau to put on another Fireworks on the Water in downtown Columbus. The second announcement; Colonel Gosney announced the return of Wings Over Columbus in April 2018 featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.