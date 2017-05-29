Video: Calhoun County Residents Gather to Remember the Fallen this Memorial Day

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) –In Calhoun City residents, veterans, and active duty service members gathered on the Square to remember those who’ve given their lives in service to the nation.

Lieutenant Colonel Sanford Bennett of Camp McCain spoke on the sacrifice of the fallen and the service of the living.

For some in the crowd, the holiday has a personal meaning.

“You can’t ever forget; like I said, with so many close friends. In all, it’s something that I don’t wait for that Monday in May. You know, I think about Memorial Day, and the veterans who paid the ultimate price many times throughout the year.”

The program was sponsored by the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.