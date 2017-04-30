VIDEO: Calhoun County Storm Damage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Storms blew through parts of Calhoun County Sunday morning. Reports of high winds caused power outages, destroyed buildings and damaged farm equipment.

Kenny Pryor and his family had been keeping a close eye on the weather all morning.

“We saw where it was getting close to Duck Hill , Winona, back up this way, I told them, let’s go to mother and daddy’s house, other house and stay,” says Pryor.

Pryor, his wife and one of their daughters left their mobile home and took refuge in his parent’s old house. Once the storm had passed, Pryor surveyed the damage.

“It took the roof off of my house, blowed one of my double carports away, and , but we were fortunate, the Good Lord still with us, took care of us, main thing is we are all safe and sound,” says Pryor.

A generator provides power at the home Pryor and his wife will stay in, until repairs are made on their mobile home.

Across from Pryor’s property, the Denton Farm took a wallop. Two trailers were overturned, and the roof and siding of a shed for large farm equipment was hundreds of yards away, the steel beams twisted and mangled.

“From what I’ve seen it would appear we’ve had both, straight line wind events and rotation, judging by what I’ve seen today,” says Skinner.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Skinner spent the day assessing damage. Luckily, no injuries were reported, but downed trees and limbs meant electricity was out for many across the area. Skinner encourages people to be patient as crews work hard to restore power.