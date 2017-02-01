Video: Card Skimmers Hit Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—We all know new technology brings new crime.

Thieves are stealing your money at the gas pump at the atm and at stores and most of the time…victims never know until they go to the bank.

It happened recently in Starkville. Card skimming is happening in Starkville.

In a press release this week, police say an ATM was the target during the holidays.

There was also an incident in Louisville late last year. Corporal Brandon Lovelady says ATM aren’t the only targets for thieves.

“The incident we’ve seen occurred at an atm but across the nation credit card machines at gas stations, ATMS, retail stores have been victim,”said Lovelady.

MSU student Christopher Havard says it scary to think that you could go for cash and later end up with an empty bank account.

” If you really think about it a lot of these people around our community aren’t exactly wealthy so any money your taking out of some ones pockets is food out of someone’s mouth and clothes off their back and things like that. In an area like Starkville all of the students and stuff here we aren’t exactly rolling in money so I mean when you take something like that it’s pretty devastating,”said Havard.

While skimmers can be difficult to spot, a few extra seconds could save you from being a victim.

“Always look before inserting your card or swiping your card in any type of machine. If anything looks out of place reach up feel it and see. Nothing should be loose on the screen or protruding. If you do see something that’s suspicious please call law enforcement,”said Lovelady.

Police say if you check your bank account often, you’re more likely to find an error and can report you’ve been scammed.

Starkville police are not releasing which ATM on Highway 12 the skimmer was found on late last year.