VIDEO: Cars Collide Into Each Other, A Home During Police Pursuit

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—A routine traffic stop ends with a two-car collision and a vehicle running into a home.

It happened just before 3:00 pm Sunday on the northside of Columbus.

Columbus Police pulled over a car near the old Union Academy Elementary School. That’s when assistant police chief Fred Shelton says an approaching officer smelled what he believed was marijuana coming from the vehicle. .

The pursuit was on when the suspects refused to step out of their car, and instead tried speeding off.

The chase ended at the intersection of 15th Street and 11th Avenue North when the pair ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming car — sending that vehicle into a house at 1128 15th Street North.

None of the people involved in the incident sustained any serious injuries.

Both suspects are in police custody, and charges against them are pending.