VIDEO: Catfish Rodeo

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)- Lake Legion State Park, in Louisville, was over run Saturday morning as kids headed to the lake for a big catch.

Winston County Kids, ages 15 and under, grabbed their fishing gear, bait and stringers to reel in some catfish.

The Department of Wild Life Fishery and Park partners with Legion State Park to host this event annually.

The lake was fully stocked with catfish. The kids were able to take up to five fish home with them. The kids also enjoyed lunch at the park and door prizes.

“It’s important, getting the kids started off conservation and learning how to fish, hunt and those kinds of things. We get them down here at an early age. They can spend the rest of their life out in the outdoors fishing and hunting and those kinds of things,”said Lake Legion Manager Tim Flake.

There were close to 100 kids in attendance Saturday.