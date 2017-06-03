VIDEO: Celebrating The First West Clay County Reunion

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)—Alumni of West Clay County high school are taking a stroll down memory lane.

In a two day event, the graduates from the classes of 1978 through 1998 gathered at the West Point Civic Center to mingle with former classmates, faculty and staff. Through the 70s and 80s West Clay stood alone as the county school. In 1998 the county and city school district merged, partly due to low attendance in the county.Keith Lofton is a 1988 graduate and that class’s president.

He says it took a lot of time and effort to reach everyone but it paid off getting to see some old, familiar, faces.

” It’s really a reunion of all reunions. It’s like reunions within reunions. we’ve got so many people, I saw my classmates, some of them, for the first time in 29 years. 29 years and just seeing that… it’s just all worth it,”said Loften.

Before becoming West Clay County High School, the school was known as Beasley High School.