VIDEO: CELEBRATING MEMORIAL DAY

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

People celebrate the holiday in different ways such as being with family members or visiting the grave sites of fallen soldiers.

“It’s a lot of people who give up a lot of sacrifices and can’t even enjoy memorial day today like we can’t,” said Jay Pruitt, U.S. Army veteran.

For Pruitt, Memorial Day is a holiday that has a personal meaning.

He comes from a family where four generations have served in the military.

“My father, my grandfather, myself, my oldest son, we’ve all served,” said Pruitt.

The Army veteran said he knows the importance of honoring the brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

“It’s a privilege,” he explained. “A lot of people aren’t afforded that privilege. It’s a lot of people who fought and died for this country and give us this privilege, and it’s just like going to vote, it’s something you shouldn’t take for granted. It’s here today but it could just as easily be gone tomorrow.”

So to celebrate this holiday this year, Pruitt spent the weekend at the Lake Lowndes State Park with his friends and family.

They cooked, went boat riding, inner tubing, and fishing.

“It’s a good time, relaxing,” the U.S. Army veteran said. “Get everybody away from the daily grind, and let them spend time with family and friends, and like I say, try to remember the reason for it. That’s the most important thing to me.”

And for those who are currently serving our country, Pruitt has this message.

“I just like to say thank you to all of the men and women that serve in gas now, it’s really important,” Pruitt expressed.