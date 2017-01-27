VIDEO: “Be The Change” Charity Ball Coming To Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo announces the theme for its community-wide fundraiser.

An “associates lunch” was held at Park Heights Restaurant, where current and former J.A. members gathered to get a preview of the upcoming Charity Ball.

The theme for this year’s event is “Be The Change.” It’s based on a Gandhi quote, and organizers say it goes along with the many projects and activities the Junior Auxiliary does for area children.

The chairperson for the charity ball, Liz Rose, says being the change is what Tupelo’s Junior Auxiliary does best.

“The theme of the quote, be the change you want to see in the world, just went hand in hand with what Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo does. That we are trying to be, a change for the children of Lee County, through clothing, tutoring, food — that is what we are striving, to help them have positive changes in their lives,” says Rose.

The annual Charity Ball will take place February 10th, 2017, at the Bancorpsouth Arena in Tupelo.