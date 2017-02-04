VIDEO: Chocolate Festival Comes To Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Milk chocolate…dark chocolate…white chocolate.

So much chocolate that a little one could not get enough. Shoppers in the mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo today had the chance to treat themselves to chocolate.

It was the second annual chocolate festival and, it was all for a good cause. The chocolate festival is a fundraiser hosted by the organization “new expectations for women in Mississippi.

“New Mississippi is a group of women that get together to network and to help other ladies. we want them to have best education be the best they can be, health wise education, everything we want to help them do that,”said Rhonda Weaver with Tupelo Chocolate Festival.

The money raised from today’s event benefits new-ms fairy godmothers project. It’s a project that provides assistance to women and children who don’t qualify for other means of help.