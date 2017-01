STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Kemper County head football coach Chris Jones is set to become the new head coach at Starkville High.

WCBI first reported Jones was a leading candidate for the job last week and confirmed Starkville will hire Jones pending school board approval in a meeting Wednesday.

The former Noxubee County High and Jackson State football standout coached Kemper County to it’s first state title victory in 2016.