VIDEO: After Christmas Shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI News)- It is the day after Christmas, which means there is a smorgasbord of post holiday sales and gift returns.

December twenty-sixth was another work day for employees at Leigh Mall, with a few more returns than usual.

“Depending on where you’re at, if it’s apparel or any other kind of type of retail, but most of the time after Christmas it’s a big return day but also people are pretty good about exchanging and getting something else in return,” said JC Penney General Manager Cody Dukeminier.

Along with that come the extreme drop in prices across store floors. If people thought Black Friday was where the deals were, they haven’t heard these yet.

“You can get a ten (dollars) off ten, twenty off twenty, or you can be a lucky person and get one hundred off one hundred , so we’ve got some really great deals going on,” said Dukeminier.

These deals could happen to anyone, even those who are just passing through.

“I just happened to come through, had to come to Zale’s to have my ring checked and come in here to look at some sales,” said Baldwin resident Valerie Aliotta.

She won one hundred dollars.

“I just won a hundred dollars. I’m excited! Now I get to do more Christmas shopping,” said Aliotta.

While it is a time where there is a noticeable trend in the returns, some have always been content with their gifts and are simply here for the deals.

“I’ve never had to return a gift because everybody knows what I like, and most of the time I just get money,” said Starkville resident Donna Sims.

It will be money to spend on some very nice deals.