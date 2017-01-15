VIDEO: Church Hosts First Service In New Building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Members of a Starkville church celebrate the grand opening of their new sanctuary.

Beth-el Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 82 broke ground on the new building in November of 2015.

The congregation held its first service in the new sanctuary this morning and celebrated with a special program this afternoon.

The theme of today’s special service was “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness.”

The pastor and members say their new facility is an answer to prayers.

The church will hold two more celebration services Monday and Tuesday night, featuring singing and guest speakers.