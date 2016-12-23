Video: Churches Take Part In Annual Christmas Feeding

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Like everyone else gathered at Harrisburg Baptist Church, Doc Robbins was working hard, for a common goal.

“Lots of hungry people are going to have dinner today,” Robbins said.

For several hours, volunteers from different churches prepared meals for more than 900 people.

For 28 years, Christians on the Move to Evangelize, has prepared and delivered meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to area jails, first responders, shut ins, those in the ICU waiting room and other needy people.

Bishop Clarence Parks is pastor of the Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. He started this outreach.

“It’s what the body of Christ should be about and what heaven looks like, people coming together, different races, different denominations, lifting up the name of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Parks said.

Bishop Parks was especially encouraged with the number of young people who showed up to help out.

“I love Christmas, it’s a beautiful holiday that we all can celebrate,” said Drew Green.

For veteran and rookie volunteers, helping pack the plates was a true example of church service.

“This is what the Bible declares that we should do , go out and serve each other, what greater expression of the Christmas season then to give to someone else,” said Lindsay Brett.

“It is giving back to the community and helping people during this Christmas season,” said Angela Wade.

“I remember a long time ago, I was one of those people, I wasn’t in jail but I was a single parent and someone had to come to my rescue so I’m there to help someone else,” said Glenda Payne.

Volunteers say bringing hope to the hopeless is a blessing that can’t be measured.

More than 20 churches took part in the outreach.