Video: City Credit Card Controversy

ABERDEEN, Miss.(WCBI)—Just one week after, what’s been described as a heated meeting, Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard looks to set the record straight.

In the open session portion of the Feb 7th Board of Aldermen meting Howard spoke about claims of embezzling from the city leveled against him.

An investigator from the Attorney General’s office has been to Aberdeen to look into issues with Howard’s use of a city-issued credit card.

Mayor Howard says this is an issue that’s snow balled.

” This credit card which they gave me to go out and inquire business and because they we’re giving me so much flack about it I gave them the card back and told them to cut it up and I said What do I owe you $489.00 in nine months? Okay, I’ll pay that back,”said Howard.

According to the mayor’s office the investigator from the Attorney General’s office did not uncover any misuse of the city credit card.