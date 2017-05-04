Video: Close Call on Highway 82 West

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) The driver of a Hyundai sedan escaped serious injury Thursday afternoon when a log went through the windshield of her vehicle.

It happened just after noon on Highway 82 West in Oktibbeha County, backing up traffic.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G Spokesman Criss Turnipseed says troopers believe the driver rear-ended the log truck, dislodging the log.

It landed in the empty passenger seat.

The driver of the car is being treated at a local hospital.

The accident is under investigation.