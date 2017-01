COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – WCBI got an update Thursday on the renovations at Columbus City Hall.

The renovation project is right on track, scheduled to be done in mid-February.

There’s still electrical work to be done. Workers have faced challenges with wiring and making the floors look like the originals. They’re trying to blend modern and original styles.

The building hasn’t been renovated since the 1980’s.

Work on the $1.6 million project started in October of last year.