Video: Columbus Council Candidates do a Little Last Minute Stumping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –With city elections less than a week away some Columbus City Council candidates did a little last minute campaigning.

Ward 5 incumbent Stephen Jones and his opponent, former firefighter Mark Ward, talked experience and vision at Thursday’s meeting of the Columbus Exchange Club.

Both candidates say, if elected, they plan to hit the ground running.

“Help solve our crime issues as far as prevention and education in the schools with our children and after school programs and the neighborhood watch programs. I not only come up with problems but I have some solutions”

” Well just take a look around ward five. you can see the improvements in ward five, I think, if they live the improvements that they see then you go out and make a decision base on that”

The General Election is June 6th.