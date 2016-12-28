VIDEO: Columbus Fairgrounds Owner Is Facing A Misdemeanor Charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The owner of the Columbus Fairgrounds is facing a misdemeanor criminal charge, after a Christmas night party ends in gunfire.

Columbus Police say Jane Jordan violated a city ordinance by not having the required permit for the event.

The ordinance says public safety officials must know about an event with 100 or more people, involving alcohol.

Jordan was also served with a letter from the city’s attorney requesting she appear at the next city council meeting.

A city spokesman says the shooting incident and the permit situation will be discussed.

Jordan has a February court date.

If convicted, she faces up to a $500 dollar fine or six months in jail.

One man was injured in the shooting.