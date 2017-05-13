VIDEO: Columbus Farmer’s Market Opens For The Season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s nothing better than a home cooked meal except for maybe when the food is home grown too. Saturday morning hundreds turned out to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and home baked goods and preserves at the farmers market in downtown Columbus. Saturday was the kickoff of the 2017 farmer’s market season. Main Street organizers say the 30 local vendors who are participating help strengthen Columbus’ access to local healthy foods and connect people in the community to resources that can improve quality of life. The farmer’s market season runs through the end of October.