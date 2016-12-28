Video: A Columbus Police Chase Lands One Man Behind Bars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early Wednesday morning police chase in Columbus, ends with a man in the hospital, and then jail.

Columbus police say an officer spotted marijuana in a car during a traffic stop, near Motel Six.

Now, 21 year-old Xavier Shaquille Ward of Stone Mountain, Georgia, is facing several charges.

Investigators say that’s when Ward drove away.

The chase ended on Bluecutt Road when Ward wrecked, taking out a traffic pole, near Huddle House

Ward was taken to the hospital and later booked in the Lowndes County jail.

He faces at least six charges, including fleeing, possession of marijuana, and failure to obey a police officer.