Video: Columbus Police Department Overview Committee

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—The Columbus Police Department Overview Committee is trying to generate a partnership between law enforcement and the community.

The Committee held it’s monthly meeting Thursday morning.

The small alliance of officers, city officials, and citizens formed after the fatal shooting of Columbus resident Ricky Ball in 2013.

Newly hired consultant K.B Turner attended via Skype and during the meeting the committee discussed the department’s public image, possible upcoming events to interact with the community, and the continued goal of getting 77 officers hired.

Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton spoke about working with a new program they hope will provide new body cameras and tasers for the department.

Committee Chair Dr. Steven James says things are starting to shaping up well.

“Things have really improved tremendously since the committee was first formed. Just as a citizens I am really proud of our leadership, our mayor our city council. There were some challenges. Some things took place and the city has stepped up to the challenge,”said James.

The committee meets the first Thursday of every month.